STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

