AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

