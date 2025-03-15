G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.62 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

