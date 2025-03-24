Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

