American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 46,224 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $111,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,273,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 773,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,694,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 688,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after acquiring an additional 679,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 908,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 498,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $29.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.