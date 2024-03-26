Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

