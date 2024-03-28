470 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $429.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

