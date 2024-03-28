Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 79,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,089,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 30,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $430,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $426,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,869.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 30,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $430,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,723 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

Further Reading

