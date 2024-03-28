501 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.79.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $585.00. 209,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.23 and its 200-day moving average is $455.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

