893 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

XSD traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $233.30. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

