Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.62. 142,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.17 and its 200-day moving average is $469.81. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

