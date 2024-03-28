MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 15.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $133,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.86.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.73. 79,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,244. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,656.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,508.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.