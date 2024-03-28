Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,734 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

C traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 19,000,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.