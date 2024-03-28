Accel Wealth Management Sells 346 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 134,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.