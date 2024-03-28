Achain (ACT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $324,574.81

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $324,574.81 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001973 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001564 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.