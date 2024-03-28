Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BNRG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

