TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.31

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.31 and last traded at C$36.09, with a volume of 157681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.22.

A number of research firms have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

