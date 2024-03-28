CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.28. 19,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 296,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

