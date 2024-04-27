Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and approximately $110.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.90 or 0.00020529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00053973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,019,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,152,277 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.