IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

