Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,184.50 ($14.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,099.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.63. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of GBX 625.80 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

