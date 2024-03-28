JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.05

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 85998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,137,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

