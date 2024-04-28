NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 guidance at $2.97-3.38 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 2.970-3.380 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

