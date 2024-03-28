Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.05

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 123465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

