TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Up 224.2% in March

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 224.2% from the February 29th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 52,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,585. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

