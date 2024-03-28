Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Concentrix Stock Performance
CNXC opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $125.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Concentrix by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
