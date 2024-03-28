Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Lifted by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

