CPA Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $247.26. 89,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,868. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

