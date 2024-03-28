Analysts’ Downgrades for March 28th (ATO, ATRA, AWH, BKH, CATY, GBLI, GENC, MATX, MLCO, MOH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 28th:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Atmos Energy Co alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $439.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.