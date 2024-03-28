MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,810.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $190.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,728.76. 3,697,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,067. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $255.45 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $965.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,256 shares of company stock worth $84,789,498 in the last three months. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

