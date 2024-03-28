DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

