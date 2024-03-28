Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.42. 146,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.