Next Level Private LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

