Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in March

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

DNKEY remained flat at $15.09 during trading on Thursday. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

About Danske Bank A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 43.82%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

