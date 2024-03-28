Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 77442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 44,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $1,698,603.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,890,728.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,990 shares of company stock worth $7,147,576. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

