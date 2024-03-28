Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stratasys Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stratasys in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

SSYS opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

