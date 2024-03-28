Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 86,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 165,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

