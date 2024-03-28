Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 177.2% in March

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,100 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the February 29th total of 1,519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.6 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNNF remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Finnair Oyj
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.