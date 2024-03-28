Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 177.2% in March

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,100 shares, a growth of 177.2% from the February 29th total of 1,519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.6 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNNF remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

