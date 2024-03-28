First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 93,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 143,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

