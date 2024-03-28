Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) Insider Purchases A$10,522.78 in Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Free Report) insider Angus Middleton bought 119,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,522.78 ($6,877.63).
Angus Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Angus Middleton purchased 80,423 shares of Kalamazoo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,077.22 ($4,625.64).
Kalamazoo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile
Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
