First Pacific Financial Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

