VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.04 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

