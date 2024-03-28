Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 13.3% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.85. 1,007,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,543. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

