iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Position Lifted by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,265,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,668,000. Rebalance LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,565 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,593 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

