Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 182,738 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,738 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.