Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)), reports. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.70 million.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.22 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €8.58 ($9.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.57. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($9.84). The stock has a market cap of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.