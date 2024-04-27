QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110,521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $149,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,040,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,226,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.66. 7,141,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

