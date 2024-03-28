Insider Buying: Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,295.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Holger Roman Arians purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$10,295.00.

CVE:BNXA opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

