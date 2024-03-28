BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Up 197.0% in March

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 86,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,574.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 477,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,923.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

About BioRestorative Therapies

Shares of BRTX stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.