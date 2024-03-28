Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Increases Dividend to $3.80 Per Share

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 3.80 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79.

Kenon Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

